Clemson Builds State-of-the-Art Lacrosse Facilities Including New LED Scoreboard

CLEMSON, SC—As part of a women’s sports expansion project funded in part by the Hear Her Roar campaign, Clemson University recently built a state-of-the-art athlete center and new lacrosse field equipped with an LED video scoreboard from SNA Displays. Due to this expansion, the women’s lacrosse program now has its own operations complex and a new 2,000-seat Clemson Lacrosse Stadium. Clemson, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), is now the only university in the U.S. with facilities dedicated solely to women’s lacrosse.

Owner’s representative and technology consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) provided comprehensive design, procurement, and construction administration services for Clemson, selecting SNA Displays to provide 10 mm EMPIRE™ Exterior video display technology for the LED scoreboard.

“What Clemson has done with the expansion of its women’s athletic facilities is essentially a roadmap for how to reach the best student-athletes in the country,” said AJ Faxel, executive vice president of business development at Anthony James Partners. “The facilities and new stadium are draw-dropping. We were honored to work with Clemson Athletics to ensure they put a great video product on the field so they could focus on putting the best team on the field.”

The new LED videoboard is 20'6" x 34'8" (624 x 1,056 pixels) and includes header signage with illuminated 10" channel lettering. Bumgarner Construction provided installation services.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of the new women’s lacrosse program as SNA Displays coordinated the foundation, steel, and LED on the new video display.” said Nick Gioia, senior project manager at SNA Displays. “Clemson University is starting off their new program on the right foot by investing not just in cutting-edge technology, but in the tools that will thrill crowds and spur on the athletes.”

About SNA Displays

SNA Displays is a leading LED video display manufacturer across several market sectors including sports and live-event venues, out-of-home (OOH), commercial real estate, retail environments, museums and commissioned digital art, workplaces, new construction, and many others. With a focus on quality, technological and construction expertise, and dependable service, we have worked alongside technology partners to design and build some of the largest and most recognizable LED video installations in the world. Discover how Dreams Live Digitally® at snadisplays.com.

About Anthony James Partners

Anthony James Partners (AJP) is an industry-leading Owner’s Representative and Technology Consultant that specializes in large-scale technology design and acquisition. AJP works with top professional sports teams, college campuses and facility managers across North America and Europe. Key services include Infrastructure Review, Design, Financial Modeling, Procurement, and Construction Administration. Technology disciplines include LED Display Systems, Broadcast TV and Video Replay, Structured and Broadcast Cabling, Audio, Wi-Fi, DAS, Distributed TV, Event and Specialty Lighting, and more.

Visit anthonyjamespartners.com to learn more.