UCF Adds LED Video Tech to The Bounce House and The Venue

ORLANDO—The University of Central Florida (UCF), a member of the Big 12 Conference as of last year, added multiple LED signage assets from SNA Displays to its football and volleyball venues. Highlights include LED ribbons and field-level displays for the football stadium and a video scoreboard for the volleyball venue.

SNA Displays previously retrofitted the LED videoboard at UCF’s baseball field, John Euliano Park.

Owner's representative and technology consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) provided comprehensive design, procurement, and construction administration services for UCF, selecting SNA Displays to manufacture and supply the LED video enhancements.

“In recent years, UCF Athletics has shown the Division I and Big 12 communities as well as its fanbase that UCF is committed to elevating the gameday experience through venue enhancements,” said AJ Faxel, executive vice president of Anthony James Partners. “By engaging AJP’s services, UCF has used dynamic video to uplift its game offerings and drive revenue.”

The Bounce House

Commonly known as “The Bounce House,” FBC Mortgage Stadium is home to the UCF Knights’ football team and seats more than 44,000 spectators. The Bounce House’s upgraded digital display network includes 210 linear feet of LED ribbon, two 24-foot-long field-level tunnel displays, and eight 3'2" x 10'6" vomitory displays. The two field-level displays have a short return to match the stadium’s architecture. All new LED display assets are built with 10 mm EMPIRE™ Exterior video technology.

“The University of Central Florida Athletics Association and AJP have been excellent partners to work for,” said Mitch Leathers, vice president of marketing communications for SNA Displays. “The Bounce House is just one of several campus-wide digital display improvements we’ve made at UCF and it’s gratifying to see all those enthusiastic fans enjoy an upgraded gameday experience.”

The new LED display systems employ a multifaceted video management tool, Ross Video’s XPression Tessera.

Bumgarner Construction provided LED installation services for the vomitories and field tunnel displays and Phoenix Signs installed the field-level ribbons.

The Venue at UCF

With space for up to 3,000 general admission guests, The Venue at UCF is situated between Addition Financial Arena and John Euliano Park.

The Venue’s new courtside direct-view LED is made from SNA Displays’ 6 mm BOLD™ Interior line of video technology. The display is 15'4" high x 27'6" wide (780 x 1,400 pixels) and processes more than a million pixels. Phoenix Signs provided installation services.

In addition to being home to UCF’s volleyball team, The Venue hosts concerts, musical theatre, commencements, and other stage shows and sporting events. The space is also used as a practice facility for the Knights’ basketball teams.

For more information on UCF’s recent LED video upgrades by SNA Displays, visit case studies for FBC Mortgage Stadium and The Venue.

About SNA Displays

SNA Displays is a leading LED video display manufacturer across several market sectors including sports and live-event venues, out-of-home (OOH), commercial real estate, retail environments, museums and commissioned digital art, workplaces, new construction, and many others. With a focus on quality, technological and construction expertise, and dependable service, we have worked alongside technology partners to design and build some of the largest and most recognizable LED video installations in the world. Discover how Dreams Live Digitally® at snadisplays.com.

About Anthony James Partners

Anthony James Partners (AJP) is an industry-leading Owner’s Representative and Technology Consultant that specializes in large-scale technology design and acquisition. AJP works with top professional sports teams, college campuses and facility managers across North America and Europe. Key services include Infrastructure Review, Design, Financial Modeling, Procurement, and Construction Administration. Technology disciplines include LED Display Systems, Broadcast TV and Video Replay, Structured and Broadcast Cabling, Audio, Wi-Fi, DAS, Distributed TV, Event and Specialty Lighting, and more.