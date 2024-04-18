PPDS delivers seamless guest room casting for hotels in North America with new all-in-one Philips Cast Server

Casting with confidence: The Philips Cast Server brings additional choice and opportunity for hotel TV integrations, delivering a seamless and secure solution that brings smooth experiences without the need for guests to switch to a casting network on their mobile device.

Charlotte, 18 April 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to announce the launch of Philips Cast Server, a brand new, dedicated, and highly innovative hotel TV solution designed to deliver seamless and secure casting and app streaming experiences for hoteliers and their guests alike.

Marking the latest evolution in PPDS’ strategy to deliver a full suite of ‘total solutions’ covering needs across the hospitality industry – including an advanced portfolio of Philips hotel TVs, audio solutions, digital signage, dvLED, ePaper and complementary solutions – the new all-in-one Philips Cast Server works together with PPDS’ CMND, and hotel PMSs, to bring a wealth of new capabilities for hotels of all sizes. This includes delivering opportunities to create unique and fully tailored entertainment experiences built around the needs and requirements of individual guests.

Teased at ISE 2024, and compatible with PPDS’s unique Chromecast-built-in™ Philips MediaSuite and recently launched Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series, the Philips Cast Server has been developed using invaluable feedback from customers, hotel managers and guests. Small and lightweight, the single unit rack mounted device brings a new option for installations, seamlessly integrating into a hotel’s existing IP network to deliver a secure and private connection, with full remote management access, allowing guests to simply access and cast their own content directly to their in room TVs.

Simple and secure casting / analytics

Built and designed with simplicity in mind, guests can pair their phone or other mobile device with the TV by scanning the QR code displayed on the TV screen, with no need to connect to an alternative WiFi network. Once the pairing process is successful, guests can instantly and securely cast content from their preferred accounts (including DAZN, Disney+, Prime, YouTube™, and more) directly onto the TV.

Mirroring the experience of other Chromecast built-in™ Philips Professional TVs, using Philips Cast Server content can be cast and viewed within seconds of a guest entering the room, with TVs – even those in standby mode – responding and becoming active upon the universally recognized Chromecast symbol being tapped on their cast-enabled app.

Furthermore, Philips Cast Server offers hoteliers access to a fully GDPR compliant system, delivering relevant management statistics on the usage of cast applications (such as the popularity of YouTube, Prime, etc.) – with all personal data removed – helping to gain greater insight into user habits for any future decision making. And that is not all.

The personal touch

Adding a personal touch to TVs, the Philips Cast Server has been built around the benefits of PPDS’ exclusive professional grade CMND platform, offering hoteliers a range of on-screen customization opportunities, including tailored backgrounds (colors and images) to suit their company branding on a highly intuitive TV user interface.

Upon check in, the user interface for each TV can be set to the preferred language of guests, for more tailored, user friendly experiences.

According to a recent survey, 67 per cent of hotels continue to experience staff shortages in 2023, with 12 per cent describing themselves as “severely understaffed”, meaning the shortage is affecting their ability to operate. With Philips Cast Server, combined with the benefits of Philips MediaSuite – which surpassed 500,000 sales in February – and the newly announced Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series, the ability for hoteliers to control and manage TVs and guest experiences, without even setting foot in the room (post-installation), has never been easier, nor more cost efficient.

Unique business model

Available in North America – the Philips Cast Server from PPDS can be purchased on an initial five year, up-front license, extendable annually thereafter. Licence plans include Small (up to 80 rooms), Medium (up to 150 rooms), Large (up to 250 rooms), Extra Large (up to 350 rooms), and Double Extra Large (up to 500 rooms), with opportunities to extend further on a project-by-project basis.

Jeroen Verhaeghe, Global Business Development Director for Hospitality at PPDS, commented: “Expectations from hotel guests continue to evolve and, in an online world, satisfaction scores and reviews can play a vital role in the success of any hotel and whether rooms are full or remain vacant. The in room TV is playing an increasingly important role in achieving those all important positive guest experiences and reviews. Every hotel set up is different, and having the options for networking integrations enables more hotels and their guests to enjoy the benefits of our hospitality TVs. That is why we created the Philips Cast Server.”

Jan Van Hecke, Global Product Manager for Professional TV at PPDS, concluded: “As people continue to switch to sourcing their TV content from popular streaming platforms like Netflix* and Prime, it is vital hotels embrace that challenge and match those needs. But in doing so, the experience has to be seamless.

“Philips Cast Server is so simple, anyone can use it. Open the camera, scan the QR code on your phone or tablet, and the pairing between TV and smart device is complete. Backed by the other features, including customisation of screens, and advanced casting analytics, Philips Cast Server is another game changer for the hotel industry.”

At a glance:

Highlights of Philips Cast Server for hoteliers

· All-in-one cast solution: Easily integrate the Philips Cast Server in the same IP network as the TV and onboard via the available CMND interface. A Hotel PMS interface is required.

· Seamless integration with Chromecast built-in on Philips Hotel TVs: The Philips Cast Server operates seamlessly with Chromecast built-in on your Philips Hotel TVs. It can also support mixed installations with external Chromecast v3 dongles, for example in hotels that are carrying out floor-by-floor TV fleet upgrades.

· Customizable with hotel branding: Extending the hotel brand for a seamless experience, replace the background image on the Philips Cast Server user interface with a new branded image.

· An easy alternative to WiFi hotspots: With no dedicated WiFi network or hotspot required for each guest room or TV, the Philips Cast Server simplifies the infrastructure, as well as the process for the guest.

· Unique business model: Delivering a reliable all-in-one Philips solution, the Cast Server is available on an initial five year license, extendable annually thereafter. Combined with PPDS’ free-of-charge CMND software and a simple PMS interface, this server solution does not require any other services, reducing investment requirements to make it an industry leader for cost efficiency.

· Includes access to Cast statistics: A fully GDPR compliant system delivering relevant management statistics on the usage of cast applications.

Highlights of Philips Cast Server for guests

· No need for guests to connect to a different Wi-Fi network: Casting from a mobile device is straightforward and secure for guests. While remaining on the hotel guest WiFi network, simply scan the QR code on the in-room TV from a mobile device to pair.

· Start to cast no matter what is on. Wherever. Whenever: Once paired, guests can begin casting by tapping the cast icon on any cast enabled app. Even when the TV is off.

· Pairing screen displayed in guest’s preferred language

When a preferred language is set during check-in, the user interface will adapt to display for that guest on the TV in their room.

About PPDS

PPDS is a trading name of TP Vision Europe B.V. (“TP Vision”) and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (“MMD”), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam. TP Vision and MMD are wholly owned subsidiaries of TPV Technology Limited (“TPV”), the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions.

PPDS exclusively markets and sells Philips Professional Displays, covering professional TVs, signage and direct view LED solutions, worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, PPDS employs a competitive and focused approach to bring innovative products to market – from its 10” touchscreen through to unlimited direct view LED displays. Designing solutions that make a positive impact, both for resellers and for end customers – at the right time and in the right places.