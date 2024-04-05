PPDS takes its dvLED range to new heights with entry-level Philips Public LED 5000 Series for seamless wall-mounted or hoisted installations in public spaces

Open2 elevated experiences: PPDS’ new entry-level Philips LED Series opens a world of new opportunities for businesses aiming to elevate viewing experiences for visitors and customers – whether with a traditional wall-mounted, or now, a first for the company, ceiling-mounted dvLED wall – alleviating the investment pressures once associated with the technology.

Amsterdam, March 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays, is delighted to announce the launch of its first line of elementary direct view LED solutions, with the new and versatile Philips Public LED 5000 Series bringing new opportunities and outstanding value to businesses enhancing or extending their indoor visual communications.

Available globally – including EMEA, India, North America, and APAC – the new, investment-friendly Philips Public LED 5000 Series continues PPDS' relentless commitment to delivering the industry’s most complete professional display portfolio, supporting all indoor and outdoor requirements, at a range of price points to suit.

Designed to enhance indoor public spaces – such as retail stores, shopping centres, corporate spaces and offices, cinemas, theatres, stadiums and arenas, casinos, and more – the new Philips Public LED 5000 Series is an ideal solution for those seeking to introduce or replace existing LCD screens with dvLED, with a price tag that will allow more businesses to benefit from this engaging display technology.

Jeroen Brants, Global Product Director for Philips dvLED displays at PPDS, said: “The new Philips Public 5000 Series is our most investment-friendly LED solution to date. Driven by market demand, and as the appeal and growth of dvLED in public areas continue to rise, we’re ensuring we have a portfolio to match all needs and budgets. An entry level LED solution was something both our existing and prospective partners and customers have requested, and we are delighted to have obliged.”

Here's the pitch

Built with PPDS’ trademark versatility and flexibility in mind, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series is available in 44” (500 x 1000mm) and 28” (500 x 500mm) panel variants. Each offers a choice of modules with three different pixel pitches and dimensions of 1.9pp (128 x 128), 2.5pp (100 x 100) and 3.9pp (64 x 64) – supporting an array of viewing distances. The 500 x 1000 and 500 x 500 metric sized panels have also been developed to facilitate easy concepting and implementation for interior and retail architects.

Delivering up to 500 nit brightness, and 150 degree viewing angles – flat screen or concave creations – the Philips Public LED 5000 Series provides optimum visual performance in almost any indoor environment with consistent lighting conditions.

For maximum flexibility, the 44” and 28” panel variants of the Philips Public LED 5000 Series are seamlessly interchangeable, and together with PPDS’ ‘Smart Rotation’ design, can be installed in a mix of either portrait or landscape modes*, adding more size and custom install opportunities. This mix and match approach can help to significantly reduce the square metre costs for installations, in some cases by up to 40 per cent.

Installation time has also been considered and reduced by around 50 per cent compared to conventional LED panels with the design of this new display, with the board-to-board design of the LED modules to the panel incorporating pre-wired data and power for a cable-free set up.

Elevated viewing experiences

Taking the value of PPDS’ dvLED portfolio to new heights – literally – the Philips Public LED 5000 Series becomes PPDS’ first LED solution to support both wall mountable and ceiling ‘fixed hoisting’ installations.

Ideal for retail and shopping centre environments, and a very popular request for Houses of Worship in North America, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series features dedicated connection plates and a range of optional hoisting/hanging bars, allowing displays† to be safely hoisted from a ceiling to a maximum display height of five metres.

Traditional wall-mounted installations have also been made simple and extremely cost efficient, with PPDS providing an optional range of connections and brackets to securely and confidently attach or clamp displays to standard 40 x 40mm mounts or even metal pipes.

Jeroen added: “The role LED technology is playing continues to evolve and impress. At PPDS we feel it’s important to support all the needs and ambitions of our partners and customers, whether for a traditional wall-mounted installation or hanging from the ceiling. With the Philips Public LED 5000 Series becoming our first solution to feature hoisting technology, we cannot wait to see where our partners and customers install next.”

Perfect presentation

In addition, mirroring PPDS’ existing premium dvLED models within its portfolio, every effort has been made to ensure installations of the Philips Public LED 5000 Series – whether viewed up close or from afar – are presented with perfect precision.

For seamless and faster installation times, all Philips Public LED 5000 Series units come with built-in cable management, keeping power and data cables tidy. Meanwhile cabinets are daisy chained for both power and data – using PPDS’ unique board-to-board module and cabinet connection design – to minimise clutter and speed up installations.

For added reliability and protection, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series’ diecast aluminium cabinets help to ensure precise installation and a seamless canvas, as well as enhancing heat dissipation.

Benefitting both wall-mounted or hoisted installations, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series’ modular design also provides effortless front facing access for any troubleshooting, repairs, or age-related component replacements, keeping potential downtimes to an absolute minimum. With an IP20 rating, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series benefits from ample protection against being touched, as well as airborne (non-liquid) pollutants, such as dust, helping to reduce the risk of cosmetic or internal component damage.

Eco-friendly packaging

As with all the latest Philips digital signage, business TVs, interactive and dvLED products, the Philips Public LED 5000 Series benefits from PPDS’ strategy to significantly reduce waste – including plastic – from its packaging, with all panels and accessories delivered in 100 per cent recycled and recyclable materials.

With a minimum of two Philips Public LED 5000 Series panels packaged in a single box – no single panel orders – all plastic bags have been removed, while any EPE cotton foam has been replaced with innovative cardboard cushioning made from 100 per cent recycled paper, maintaining the same high levels of safety and protection of the product.

Experience for yourself

PPDS partners and customers will shortly be able to test and experience the new Philips Public LED 5000 Series in person in their local PPDS Studio, including in France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, North America, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, commented: “In just a few years PPDS has gone from being a new entrant in the dvLED market to becoming a highly trusted and sought-after partner for projects around the world. In addition to our incredible R&D teams and highly talented and technical engineers, one of our biggest strengths is that we really listen to our partners, understanding their needs and responding efficiently. That’s where this Philips Public LED 5000 Series, our first entry level LED range, was born.

“It gives me great pride to further extend the access and opportunities available through our Philips Professional Displays to an even greater global audience, helping businesses to be the best they can be without breaking the bank.”

To learn more about PPDS, please visit the website here, or contact your local PPDS sales manager.

*The 44” (500 x 1000mm) only

**Reducing installation times

†Size of installation and crucial factors around the quality and stability of the environment in which installed to be determined on a case-by-case basis

About PPDS

PPDS is a trading name of TP Vision Europe B.V. (“TP Vision”) and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (“MMD”), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam. TP Vision and MMD are wholly owned subsidiaries of TPV Technology Limited (“TPV”), the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions.

PPDS exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded professional displays, covering professional TVs, signage and direct view LED solutions, worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, PPDS employs a competitive and focused approach to bring innovative products to market – from its 10” touchscreen through to unlimited direct view LED displays. Designing solutions that make a positive impact, both for resellers and for end customers – at the right time and in the right places.