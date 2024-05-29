Twenty-One Lighting, Controls, and Components Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected as 2024 LEDs Magazine BrightStar Award Honorees

ATLANTA, May 21, 2024 – Acuity Brands, Inc . (NYSE: AYI) announced today that 21lighting, controls, and components solutions were selected for the 2024 LEDs Magazine BrightStar Awards , which acknowledge innovation in solid-state lighting components, controls, and finished luminaire systems for general lighting and specialty applications. A panel of industry experts reviewed each submission, and products that met the criteria for innovation, ease of use, reliability, efficiency, and performance improvements over existing LED and SSL technologies were named BrightStar Award honorees.

2024 BrightStar Award honorees include:

“This year’s program saw an exciting variety of submission form factors, but many of them had noteworthy qualities or trends in common, such as modularity or flexible footprint for fixtures and the replacement potential of components,” said Carrie Meadows, LEDs Magazine editor-in-chief. “The judges also commented frequently on simplified installation — including tool-less designs — and easier commissioning capabilities with the highest-scoring entries, reflecting the need to reduce labor time and costs.”

