Lodes USA Appoints Seasoned Lighting Industry Professional Rick Leeds as Vice President of Sales

Lodes, the contemporary Italian lighting brand, is proud to announce the appointment of Rick Leeds as the new Vice President of Sales for its expanding operations in the USA and Canada. This strategic move follows Lodes' recent establishment of a dedicated U.S. subsidiary earlier this year, signifying the brand's commitment to furthering its international expansion.

With over 70 years of history as a family-owned and operated manufacturer, Lodes has recently experienced significant growth. From the inauguration of its Milan showroom to high-profile collaborations with cutting-edge brands like Diesel Living and renowned designers and multidisciplinary design firms such as Snøhetta, Ron Arad, Patrick Norguet, and Nika Zupanc, Lodes has been at the forefront of contemporary design and technological innovation.

With nearly four decades of experience in the lighting industry— and a degree in architectural engineering with an emphasis on illumination engineering—Leeds has held leadership positions with several well-known lighting companies.

Josie Anthony, Managing Director of Lodes USA, comments, “We are pleased to have Rick on board. Working closely with the executive team, he will contribute to the development and execution of key initiatives, furthering Lodes' mission to provide contemporary design solutions that celebrate its Italian heritage.”

“I am excited to join Lodes during this moment of growth,” adds Mr. Leeds. “The brand's commitment to excellence and innovation aligns with my own values, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success in the region. After all, well executed lighting is the foundation, and exclamation point of great architectural design."

As Lodes continues to expand its presence, the appointment underscores the brand's dedication to building a dynamic team that will drive its strategic growth and deliver exceptional design solutions to clients in the region.

About Lodes: Balancing innovative technical know-how and the essence of Italian design, Venice-based Lodes has been designing and producing lighting solutions for interiors and exteriors since 1950. Originating in the founder’s passion for glass and informed by continuous technological research, the company has evolved into one of Europe’s leading designers and manufacturers of decorative lighting, currently present in 90 markets worldwide. Today, Lodes represents a three-generation evolution from pure passion to brilliant lighting solutions, creating light sources that fuse contemporary design and innovative technology with materials of the highest quality, scrupulously developed with the best processing techniques. The company saw an increase of 13% in 2022 with a turnover of 22m€ the same year. 2023 is also expected to see a growth to profits with brand consolidation activities focused on DACH region, France, the UK, North America, and Asia.