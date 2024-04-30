This April, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Spring Edition) and the 135th Canton Fair took place consecutively. Shanghai Wellmax Lighting Industry (WELLMAX) showcased its leadership in the lighting sector with outstanding performances at these two major trade fairs, drawing significant attention to its bestsellers and new products.

Among the highlights, WELLMAX launched the Solaris Flood Light series, which attracted considerable interests from many visitors. The series is designed to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious lighting options. Not only it utilizes solar energy, the intelligent feature also automatically dims the flood light at night and increases brightness at dawn. It aims to reduce light pollution while still support people’s morning activities, making it an ideal choice for environmentally conscious markets.

The company’s new Eagle Eye Spotlight Pro series and Track Light series have also drawn professional buyers and industry experts to the WELLMAX booth. These new products highlighted WELLMAX's expertise in LED lighting solutions and its ability to innovate in response to the evolving needs of different markets. WELLMAX’s ongoing partnerships with top LED brands - Samsung LED and Seoul Semiconductors solidify WELLMAX’s ability to deliver top-quality lighting globally.

