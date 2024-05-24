Northern Virginia’s Premier Shopping Destination Upgrades with LED Screen from SNA Displays

TYSONS CORNER, VA—Tysons Corner Center, the largest retail mall in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, enhanced its exterior with a 1,500-square-foot LED display. Nestled in a triangle created by the D.C. Beltway and two major roads that traverse the northern Virginia suburbs, Tysons Corner is a major economic and shopping destination for the area.

Owner representative and strategic advisor Sensory Interactive provided technology selection and procurement, documentation and acquisition, and construction management services on behalf of retail real estate developer Macerich, selecting SNA Displays to provide 10 mm EMPIRE™ Exterior video display technology.

The new outdoor digital signage is 34'8" tall x 42' wide and mounted to a six-story parking garage on the north side of the Tysons Corner Center campus, enhancing the space and creating on-premise advertising opportunities. With a 1,056 x 1,280 resolution, the LED video display processes approximately 1.4 million pixels.

Eastern Sign Tech provided LED installation services.

About SNA Displays

SNA Displays is a leading LED video display manufacturer across several market sectors including sports and live-event venues, out-of-home (OOH), commercial real estate, retail environments, museums and commissioned digital art, workplaces, new construction, and many others. With a focus on quality, technological and construction expertise, and dependable service, we have worked alongside technology partners to design and build some of the largest and most recognizable LED video installations in the world. Discover how Dreams Live Digitally® at snadisplays.com.

About Sensory Interactive

Sensory Interactive offers a suite of services to identify, design, monetize, and realize maximum ROI through Dynamic Real Estate® (the integration of technology in public spaces to improve guest experiences and deliver untapped value). Their multidisciplinary team works with owners, developers, and investors to develop solutions at every phase of a project from pre-development to construction, and operation.

They have delivered standout experiences and returns with project management services across the country at projects including Moynihan Train Hall and TSX Broadway in New York, Victory Park in Dallas, Texas to Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA. For more information, visit sensoryinteractive.net.