MetroSpec Honored with LEDs Magazine BrightStar Award for FlexRad FacetLED™

MetroSpec Technology's FacetLED™ product has been recognized by LEDs Magazine with a BrightStar Award for performance, efficiency, ease of installation, and innovation in the LED Light Sources category.

FacetLED Features include:

3,000 to 15,000+ lumens

No heat sink required

Can be shaped into forms that control the direction of light

Lobed light patterns can be created without special lenses or reflectors

Can be scaled into almost any wattage

Available in almost every color and white CCT

Wide variety of LED types available

FacetLED is, very light, and extremely powerful. Perfect for the following fixtures, without trade-offs in size, appearance or structure:

Globes

Drums

Bollards

Schoolhouse Fixtures

Acorn Lights

Volumetric Fixtures

MetroSpec continues to invent new light sources that enable light fixture manufacturers to efficiently build light fixture forms simply, with less materials, cost and labor. The FacetCore and FacetLED family of LED light sources is an excellent example.

Contact us now to find out more about how FlexRad can enhance your portfolio of products:

Email [email protected] or Call MetroSpec Sales at 651-452-4800 or visit www.FlexRad.com.