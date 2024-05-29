MetroSpec Honored with LEDs Magazine BrightStar Award for FlexRad FacetLED™

MetroSpec Technology's FacetLED™ product has been recognized by LEDs Magazine with a BrightStar Award for performance, efficiency, ease of installation, and innovation in the LED Light Sources category.
FacetLED Features include:
- 3,000 to 15,000+ lumens
- No heat sink required
- Can be shaped into forms that control the direction of light
- Lobed light patterns can be created without special lenses or reflectors
- Can be scaled into almost any wattage
- Available in almost every color and white CCT
- Wide variety of LED types available
FacetLED is, very light, and extremely powerful. Perfect for the following fixtures, without trade-offs in size, appearance or structure:
- Globes
- Drums
- Bollards
- Schoolhouse Fixtures
- Acorn Lights
- Volumetric Fixtures
MetroSpec continues to invent new light sources that enable light fixture manufacturers to efficiently build light fixture forms simply, with less materials, cost and labor. The FacetCore and FacetLED family of LED light sources is an excellent example.
Contact us now to find out more about how FlexRad can enhance your portfolio of products:
Email [email protected] or Call MetroSpec Sales at 651-452-4800 or visit www.FlexRad.com.