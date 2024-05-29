Cree LED Recognized with Four 2024 BrightStar Awards from LEDs Magazine

DURHAM, N.C.- Cree LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), announced today that four of its latest product releases have been recognized with BrightStar Awards by LEDs Magazine. The XLamp® XP-G4 White LEDs, J Series® 2835 Pro9™ LEDs, J Series® 5050C E Class LEDs were recognized in the “LED Light Sources” category, and the High-Brightness LEDs (CV94A-FGC, CLMWB-FKC and UHD111A-FKA) were recognized in the “Specialty SSL System Technology” category. In addition, Cree LED was selected as an honoree by a respected panel of judges from the LED and lighting design and manufacturing community.

The BrightStar Awards recognize five key factors: performance, reliability, efficiency, ease of integration/use, and innovation in the design of LED-based lighting products and components.

Highlights and distinguishing features of the three Cree LED product families being recognized include:

· XLamp® XP-G4 White LEDs incorporate the latest advancements in high-power LED technology for improved optical performance while delivering industry leading efficacy. XP-G4 is optimized for a wide range of both indoor and outdoor directional lighting applications requiring precise light control, good color over angle and long-term reliability.

· J Series® 2835 Pro9™ LEDs Cree LED J Series® 2835 LEDs are optimized to deliver the best value with high efficacy to low-density, indoor lighting applications, such as downlights, troffers and panel lights. Pro9™ version LEDs deliver up to 24% higher efficacy over standard version LEDs without sacrificing color rendering quality.

· J Series® 5050C E Class LEDs offer the industry’s highest efficacy for high power LEDs at 228 lumens per watt (LPW) typical at 4000K, 70 CRI and 1W. The breakthrough performance of 5050C E Class LEDs enables up to 40% system cost savings through the reduction in optics, PCBs and chassis material and 57% reduction in size.

· High Brightness LEDs provide enhanced performance for all types of large-format displays requiring superior image quality and reliability and are ideal for stadium signs, airport displays, command center displays and full-color roadway signs. Our high-brightness portfolio includes through-hole and surface mount diodes in white and color as well as a variety of multi-color LED options.

“On behalf of the BrightStar Awards panel, I would like to congratulate Cree LED on their high-scoring honoree status,” said LEDs Magazine Editor-In-Chief Carrie Meadows. “This competitive program allows LEDs Magazine to celebrate and recognize innovative products of the past year that demonstrate advances in LED lighting technology with flexible features, improved performance and ease of use, enhanced control capabilities, and steps toward greater sustainability in the lighting community."

“We’re excited to be recognized by LEDs Magazine with these BrightStar Awards,” said Joe Clark, president, Cree LED. “By continuing to challenge assumptions about what’s possible with LED technology, we’re able to empower our customers with new and innovative LEDs to achieve unprecedented system-level optimizations.”

Product samples of Cree LED’s award-winning products are available now, and production quantities are available with standard lead times. Visit http://www.cree-led.com/news/awards-brightstar2024/.

