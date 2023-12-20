DW Windsor announces new range of solar lighting solutions

HODDESDON, UK, 12 December 2023 –

Leading exterior lighting solutions provider DW Windsor has unveiled a range of sustainable solar lighting solutions designed to support a variety of lighting applications, including car parks, footpaths, cycleways and parks.

The new range includes several off-grid lighting options, from standalone solar bollards and solar lanterns with integrated panels to modular solar systems compatible with the manufacturer’s existing luminaire range.

With no need for cabling or connection to the grid, the solar-powered solutions can deliver illumination wherever it’s needed. This makes them ideally suited to remote areas with no access to power or anywhere that cable trenching would be financially prohibitive or overly disruptive – such as conservation areas or places of special environmental interest.

The launch comes at a time when local authorities and businesses are under increased pressure to reduce their carbon footprint while also facing rising energy prices. With zero emissions and no ongoing electricity costs, solar lighting offers a commercially feasible alternative to traditional mains-powered lighting.

DW Windsor’s solar lighting range has been developed using the latest solar technologies and the highest quality materials and components to ensure exceptional product quality and performance standards.

Monocrystalline photovoltaic panels and lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries are used across all products to deliver greater panel efficiency and increased longevity. Advanced lighting controllers are also fitted to optimise battery life, while motion sensors help manage light levels, providing consistent illumination during hours of darkness. The release also comes after a period of extensive testing to ensure suitability for the UK climate.

Mitch Waite, Senior Product Manager at DW Windsor, said: “Our new solar-powered lighting range perfectly complements our existing luminaire portfolio, helping to bolster our offering of energy-efficient lighting products. Solar is a great solution for off-grid applications without access to power or for organisations looking to reduce their annual electrical bills and cut carbon emissions.”

Esther Newton, Sales Director at DW Windsor, added: “At DW Windsor, we take a holistic approach to solar lighting projects. Our experienced team is on hand to support customers throughout the product specification and lighting design phase of any scheme to determine if solar is the right solution for your project needs.”

For more information or assistance, visit www.dwwindsor.com.

About DW Windsor:

A proud British designer and manufacturer of lighting solutions for external environments, DW Windsor manufacture products that look good and perform brilliantly. With a rich heritage of skills and expertise, they are powered by people who share a commitment to the delivery of outstanding solutions.