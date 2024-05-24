A.L.P. Introduces Octagonal Large Area Edgelit Panel for Commercial Fixtures

May 16, 2024, Niles, IL - A.L.P., a leader in innovative lighting solutions, announces a new commercial lighting optic, the Octagonal Large Area Edgelit Panel. This newly designed lens offers OEMs a combination of performance, efficiency, and versatility.

A.L.P.'s Octagonal Large Area Edgelit Panel is engineered for a variety of commercial applications, such as parking garages and similar settings. The panel’s wide beam angle produces uniform and glare-free illumination, ensuring optimal visibility and comfort. Featuring an octagonal shape with a centered round optic, the panel’s slim profile allows it to be used with rigid LED boards to facilitate alignment and heat sinking.

Injection molded from acrylic for durability and UV resistance, the octagonal panel offers reliability and performance for many commercial fixture designs. It also can be laser cut to smaller finished sizes on request.

"The Octagonal Large Area Edgelit Panel was designed with visual comfort in mind,” said Tom Barnes, Vice President and Business Manager. “We are pleased to offer a solution that prioritizes performance, efficiency, and design versatility for lighting OEMs.”

A.L.P. is a leading global supplier of lighting components, offering a diverse line of products and services for lighting OEMs and the aftermarket. From LED to legacy applications, A.L.P. offers the industry's most comprehensive line of optical components, unwired fixture bodies, LED fixture kits, custom services and more. A.L.P. Brands include Steel Craft, LexaLite®, and Reflek®. For more information, contact Lisa Yeadon, Director of Marketing Communications, at (773) 550-4605 or email to: [email protected]

CLICK HERE to download a spec sheet.