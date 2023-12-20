LDI Celebrates Multiple Award Wins As World Leading Designers

Leading lighting designer, Lighting Design International (LDI), is celebrating a stream of recent industry award wins, demonstrating the unrivalled results and excellence across a mix of high-profile projects.

The design for Studio Frantzen, the immersive restaurant at the top of iconic department store Harrods, has taken home three award wins; the WIN Awards, the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, and the LIT Design Awards.

The restaurant is an amphitheatre of Nordic energy – reflecting the eclectic Scandi/Asian menu – and sprawls impressively through a double-height atrium to the roof terrace. Unique custom lighting and the use of precise optics, glare control and meticulous dimming, provide further comfort for guests while subtly highlighting the highly curated art, interior design and food.

Awarded Silver in the Lighting Design category of the WIN Awards, the lighting design echoes the restaurant’s luxurious setting and stellar reputation. Soon to be in its 14th year, the WIN Awards recognises outstanding works of innovative, visionary and imaginative interior design worldwide.

Studio Frantzen also took home the ‘In Another Space’ award at the renowned Restaurant & Bar Design Awards with interior designer Joyn Studios. Now in its 15th year, this is the most important and influential design competition for food and beverage spaces worldwide, recognising the world's most creative spaces.

The third honour received for Studio Frantzen is a prestigious LIT Lighting Design Award, in the Bar and Restaurant Lighting Design category. Guest experience and dramatic focus were prerequisites to the design, and this ambition went hand in hand with reducing wattage for sustainability. The LIT Awards celebrates the exceptional work of talented lighting product designers, recognising achievements in lighting products, architectural lighting designs and entertainment lighting.

Another of LDI’s lighting design projects to be highlighted is The Dorchester, which received an honourable mention in the LIT Design awards. Having stood proud on London’s famous Park Lane since 1931, The Dorchester is an iconic hotel ubiquitous with luxury. LDI was commissioned to design lighting schemes for renovations to The Promenade, Artist Bar, patisserie and florist shop, as well as external areas including the façade, forecourt, garden and canopy.

LDI was also named in the Top 100 Designers of the World by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award promoting the best luxury services all over the world, celebrating the leaders in the sector.

Creative director, Graham Rollins, said: “With a high level of competition and significant number of entries from all over the world, the LDI team is thrilled to have our work highlighted through these prestigious awards. These recognitions prove that our designs stand apart from the crowd and that we always provide premium results for our clients.”

Lighting Design International is a bastion for lighting design excellence, with over 30 years’ experience in the industry and projects spanning the globe, the 20-strong team of designers are coveted for their talents, by some of the biggest and most luxurious brands worldwide.

LDI have been creating adventures in light for more than 30 years. They believe that lighting should be at the heart of the architectural process, challenging the boundaries of what is possible to create visually stunning spaces that harness the subtle interplay between texture, form and colour. Working at the cutting edge of lighting technology, LDI create lighting that integrates unobtrusively into its environment, creating maximum impact with exceptional results.

The creative team is as diverse as it is experienced. Talent includes graduates in lighting design, architecture, fine art, product design, engineering and theatre – specialists in their fields and without exception passionate about what they do. Working in close collaboration with architects, designers, and clients, LDI combine practical expertise with state-of-the-art technology and with a uniquely creative approach, they deliver a product that is second to none.

