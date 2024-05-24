DMF Lighting Unveils M Series Multiples Multi-Head Downlighting Collection

CARSON, Calif., May 21, 2024 – DMF Lighting, a leading architectural lighting manufacturer of premium modular LED downlighting systems, has launched the M Series Multiples, a versatile, multi-head family featuring a choice of one-, two- or three-head configurations. Featuring a modular design (housing, module and trim), the 4-inch adjustable modules (LED light engines) allow for 360-degree rotation and 45-degree tilt for precise aiming for retail, hospitality and commercial applications.

Uniquely, drivers are integrated into the light engine modules versus the housing, so modules, equipped with quick connects, can be easily swapped out with below ceiling access. Both the modules and optical distributions can be changed onsite, allowing for the ultimate in flexibility when aiming a project or any design changes, as well as serviceability.

“Our M Series Multiples’ modular design with interchangeable modules and optics, as well as below ceiling access, makes serviceability and design changes simple,” said Ken Czech, vice president of new product development, DMF Lighting. “Think about how critical in retail stores or hotel lobbies that continue to change displays for aiming. And factor in our LM-84 testing, the documented reliability is truly unmatched.”

The M Series Multiples’ modules testing goes beyond the traditional LM-80, stepping up to LM-84 testing, with published results for proven performance and reliability.

The M Series Multiples feature tool-less field-interchangeable optics that include 15-, 25-, 40-degree distributions, as well as a Linear Spread (60 degrees by 30 degrees) and a Soft Focus option to meet every application need. Color temperature choices include 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K and Warm Dim (3000K – 1800K) and Tunable White (4000K – 1800K and 6500K – 2700K) with a 93 color rendering index. Color variation is kept within a 2-step MacAdam ellipse for unparalleled quality and consistency across an entire building campus.

High-quality die-cast unibody trim styles include a square trim (one-head product) or rectangular trims (two- and three-head fixtures) available in Black and White or a custom color, as well as a Flangeless trim for seamless integration.

Driver options include 0-10 volt or TRIAC/ELV dimmable drivers for dimming down to 1% or dimming down to 0.1% with DALI-2 drivers for the rapidly growing Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) lighting control protocol. Each module head can be individually controlled.

Featuring a sustainable design, the downlighting system is compliant with California’s Title-24 JA8, ENERGY STAR®, and Declare Listed for Living Building Challenge and LEED projects. The fixtures are RoHS compliant, damp location listed and NSF/ANSI 2 listed, so suitable for splash zones, ideal for restaurants. The downlights are designed to last 50,000 hours.

About DMF Lighting

DMF Lighting brings a creative approach to lighting, offering award-winning modular LED technology that sets the bar for performance, quality, aesthetics and flexibility. An engineering-driven company, DMF Lighting’s forward-thinking designs, responsive service and reliable distribution has provided successful solutions for residential and commercial projects for more than 30 years. At DMF, we understand that light is more than illumination; light is what makes a space beautiful, useful and, ultimately, enjoyable. Visit www.dmflighting.com to learn more.