Voltacon Launches New High-Spec LED Bulb for the British Ministry of Defence

Supply of 20,000 LED bulbs

Voltacon UK Ltd
Dec 20th, 2019
Screen Shot 2019 12 20 At 11 59 15 Am

Voltacon Power Conversion Group has succeeded in producing an LED light bulb for the British MOD which surpasses (most of) its competitors. The Ledison Globe LED Bulb is more energy efficient (than ever before), lasts longer than most other similar products, can be dimmed without any flicker whatsoever, and has a high colour rendering index for even more natural light. 

Voltacon Power Conversion Group, a technology company with 15 years of experience in the lighting industry, was challenged to make a bulb that would last over 40,000 hours. Even similar products from the largest competitors in the market could only last up to 25,000 hours. These bulbs were typically plastic and came with a limited warranty of one to three years. Voltacon’s new Ledison Globe LED Bulb boasts a life expectancy of over 40,000 hours and comes with a five-year warranty.

The MOD approached Voltacon as they required a standard B22, bayonet cap bulb for warships and aircraft carriers. Specifying that the product should not be sensitive to vibration on ships, the bulbs were needed for engine rooms and storage compartments. 

Ledison, Voltacon’s LED lighting division, was up to the task. The Midlands-based team specialise in designing and manufacturing premium quality LED lights that are cost-effective, energy-saving, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly.

The team succeeded in developing a bulb with forged aluminium heatsink, which provides three times better cooling dissipation than die-cast bulbs and thermal conductivity 226w/mk. Using the highest quality capacitors and NXP integrated circuits, they have been able to improve the quality and life span of the product to nearly double that of competing brands. 

With universal AC voltage 100v to 240v, Voltacon’s Ledison Globe LED Bulb covers all possible power ratings. Further, due to the manufacturing process and the high-quality sealant that they apply around the bulb, the product is IP65 waterproof.

Their newest bulb has passed all technical specifications.

The new LED bulbs are a capable replacement for the old-fashioned 100w incandescent bulbs which are currently being phased out due to their inefficiency. For example, a standard 60-watt incandescent bulb only produces about 800 lumens of light, and most of the electricity goes towards producing heat rather than light. In comparison, the Ledison Globe LED Bulb consumes only 14w with 1650 lumen output.

The 5w, 8w, 10w, and 14w LED bulbs are available in 4000K to achieve natural white light, and 2700k for warm white light. 

All bulbs are dimmable, without flicker, and produce a high colour rendering index.

