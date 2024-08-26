SNA Displays, AJP Provide Video Display Upgrades Throughout Blue Jays’ Rogers Centre

TORONTO—The Toronto Blue Jays revamped the video experience at the Rogers Centre, recently adding more than two dozen LED displays throughout the stadium. SNA Displays provided the LED video technology including EMPIRE™ Exterior displays in the bowl and BRILLIANT™ Interior dvLEDs in several concourse and club areas. Rogers Centre, originally known as SkyDome, has been home to the Blue Jays since 1989 and has undergone broad renovations in recent years.

Highlights of the digital signage facelift include a 36-foot backstop display behind home plate and ribbon boards along the top of both dugouts, modernizing on-field visuals and providing additional sponsorship opportunities for the MLB club and its partners. Other display assets added include more than a dozen locker room displays, large-format video in VIP club and bar areas, and additional field-level signage.

Owner-representative Anthony James Partners (AJP) designed the new systems and collaborated with the Blue Jays to select SNA Displays for the video enhancements. SNA Displays also implemented automated power control to all new display assets, fully integrating LynTec’s lighting control panelboard system with its V3Pro suite to provide a single point of control. Trade Sync Corporation provided installation services.

"AJP has been a longstanding and proud partner of Rogers Communications and the Toronto Blue Jays," said Michael Rowe, chief executive officer of AJP. "Following a highly competitive procurement process, SNA Displays stood out from the pack, delivering exceptional LED products and a seamless installation and integration process. We appreciated SNA's professionalism and the effectiveness of their project management team."

Field-Level

State-of-the-art fascia video ribbons were added to the home and visitor dugouts. The EMPIRE™ Exterior displays feature a tight 3.9 mm pixel pitch and measure 10 inches tall by more than 68 feet long (64 x 5,312 pixels), extending beyond the full length of each dugout.

Rogers Centre’s home plate backstop now includes a 3.9 mm video screen built in three sections to match the contours of the wall. It is 2'6" tall and 36' long. Other field-level signage includes a right field corner club display, a 10 mm screen measuring 6'4" tall by 21' long (192 x 640 pixels).

Clubhouse and VIP Lounges

New LED displays on the concourse consist of several 1.5 mm BRILLIANT™ Interior LED video assets in the Blue Jays’ clubhouse and VIP lounges.

The Blue Jays’ clubhouse now welcomes guests with an 8' tall by 21' wide (1,584 x 4,096 pixels) dvLED.

The Blueprint Club includes a 10'4" tall x 11'9" wide (2,016 x 2,304 pixels) main display. The entrance to the upscale VIP area has a new 7' x 3' (1,440 x 640 pixels) videoboard.

One of the venue’s premium bars, Rogers Banner Club, now includes several video displays as well as a two-way halo. The 1.5 mm Banners Club main display processes 10.8 million pixels at a resolution of 2,016 x 5,376 pixels and measures 10'4" x 27'6". It is flanked by two 10 mm video columns approximately 1'6" wide x 15 feet tall. The double-sided Rogers Banner Club halo display runs 17 feet on its long side and sports an extremely tight 1.5 mm pixel pitch.

Locker Room

SNA Displays provided 14 BRILLIANT™ Interior 1.5 mm screens for three locker rooms within the venue. Ten of the displays are located above player locker bays. All are 2'3" tall and range in length from 7'10" to 17'.

All in-bowl and locker room upgrades were in place prior to the start of the 2024 MLB season while some interior areas were more recently updated.

Before the 2023 season, SNA Displays added a 124-foot LED ribbon to the stadium’s 200-level fascia. Visit SNA Displays’ Rogers Centre case study for a full asset summary and additional information.

