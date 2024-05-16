PPDS to unveil new Philips digital signage, dvLED, software, and AI-driven strategic partnerships at InfoComm 24 – plus VIP Las Vegas Grand Prix prizes up for grabs

Returning to Las Vegas, PPDS will be showcasing its biggest and most advanced portfolio of indoor and outdoor Philips Professional Display solutions to date, with brand new signage, dvLED, software, and strategic partnerships – adding new opportunities for all market verticals – among planned announcements. PPDS is also teaming up with SAVe to raise funds and help inspire the AV industry to take decisive action, for a more sustainable future.

Charlotte, 14 May 2024: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and complementary solutions, is excited to confirm its attendance at InfoComm 2024 (June 12-14), with another bumper schedule of brand new, transformational, and sustainability-inspired digital signage, dvLED, software, and AI-driven strategic partnership announcements, plus much more – all exhibiting on Philips Booth W2544 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

InfoComm 2024 will represent PPDS’ biggest exhibition in North America to date, showcasing the full breadth and depth of its ‘total solutions’ strategy, with solutions to support all indoor and outdoor visual communications requirements, together with advanced control and management capabilities.

Taking visitors on a journey of discovery, the 50’ x 40’ Philips booth will be divided into easy-to-navigate and freely accessible vertically aligned zones. These include retail, education (including eSports), corporate, government (including TAA compliant displays), food and beverage, transportation, public venues, and broadcast.

With the growth of gamification in education, and eSports in general – a market projected to be worth US$4.3bn this year – PPDS has teamed up with Oracle Red Bull Racing – for whom the company has been the Exclusive Digital Display Supplier since 2022 – to feature two Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 simulators (featuring 42” Philips Evnia gaming monitors), giving visitors to the Booth the opportunity to compete for Pole.

New solutions, new opportunities

With over 20,000* visitors expected to attend, local and global PPDS teams will be on hand to demonstrate and answer any questions on the company’s latest and greatest innovations in digital signage – including new sizes in the award winning Tableaux ePaper range – interactive displays, and dvLED, including the Philips Unite LED All In One line up, and a brand new Unite Series panel debuting in North America.

While full details will be confirmed in June, the launch of a new cloud-based education software – an ideal accompaniment for the Google Certified 4K Philips Collaboration displays for education – will also be among this year’s big InfoComm reveals.

Designed with educators, for education, and brought together with future-focused developers and cutting-edge technologies, this innovative new software will bring simplicity to the classroom for teachers and students alike, bringing every tool needed for lesson planning and delivery into one easy-to-access, intuitive, and secure place. Not to be missed!

Sustainability made simple

PPDS will also be unveiling the latest extension of its multi-award-winning ‘zero power’ and ‘unplugged’ Philips Tableaux ePaper digital signage series, delivering greater choice, together with new money and energy saving opportunities for businesses looking to boost their sustainability credentials and replace existing paper-based communications.

Designed with versatility and flexibility in mind, Philips Tableaux will feature prominently throughout the Philips booth, and alongside other groundbreaking sustainability driven solutions from PPDS, such as the Philips Signage 3000 EcoDesign Series, delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other models.

Supporting the industry SAVe the planet

Furthering PPDS’ commitment to driving sustainability in the AV industry, together with its partners and customers, PPDS has teamed up with US-based not-for-profit organization, SAVe.

Founded in 2022, SAVe works to inspire the AV industry to take concerted action and develop strategies to achieve the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Aligned in their beliefs and ambitions, PPDS will be hosting SAVe’s special networking event on the Philips booth. And promoting additional awareness and support, PPDS will be donating $20 to SAVe for every person who registers for InfoComm 2024 using the unique VIP code PHI299, schedules a meeting with the PPDS team, or has their badge scanned on the Philips booth over the three days of the event. It’s that simple to make a difference!

Driving the competition

As an added incentive, every person who registers for InfoComm using the PPDS code, or has their badge scanned on the Philips booth, will automatically be entered into a competition to win a VIP ticket to the Oracle Red Bull Energy Station at the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21-23.

Plus, if that’s not enough for F1 fans, there will also be an Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 car on display on the Philips booth for great photo opportunities. All this and much more on booth W2544 at InfoComm 2024.

Nick Begleries, PPDS Commercial Vice President for North America, commented: “2024 has already been an incredible year for PPDS, with new and exciting solutions coming to market, including our Philips LED All In One Series, and entry into the outdoor dvLED market bringing some great new opportunities to partners and customer alike. At InfoComm 2024, this trend will continue, with the unveiling of more fantastic products and solutions, raising the bar for innovation and setting standards for a more sustainable industry.”

Martijn van der Woude, VP Global Marketing and Business Development at PPDS, added: “We are hugely excited to be heading back to Las Vegas for InfoComm 2024, showcasing our latest and greatest solutions – many of which will be appearing for the very first time in North America. As our portfolio continues to evolve and expand, so do the opportunities provided for our partners and customers, with solutions to support almost every indoor and outdoor space. InfoComm 2024 is gearing up to be yet another incredible show for PPDS and a visit to the Philips booth is one you will want to include in your diary. We look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas.”

To arrange a meeting with a member of the PPDS team in Las Vegas, please contact Michael Garwood via email at [email protected] or by calling or messaging via WhatsApp on +44 7300 841927.



To learn more about PPDS, and to explore the full range of Philips Professional Displays and solutions, please visit the website here, or contact your local PPDS sales manager.

*19,681 figure based on official AVIXA attendance figures for InfoComm 2022 in Las Vegas. InfoComm 2023 in Orlando attracted 36,369 people.

