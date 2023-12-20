PPDS and DEEL Media transform the movie-going experience at Showcase Cinemas in North America with 568 Philips 4K UHD digital signage and videowall displays

It’s showtime: Creating new connected digital experiences, the Philips Signage D-Line and Philips Videowall X-Line installations in all 22 Showcase Cinemas in the US have delivered a plethora of new and exciting content creation, communication, and remote management capabilities, providing an immediate boost to revenues – with food and beverage sales up 20 percent.

Amsterdam, 12 December 2023: PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips Professional Displays and dedicated AV solutions, is excited to announce the installation of 568 remotely managed 4K Philips digital signage and videowall units in all Showcase Cinemas in North America, transforming the moviegoing experience and delivering lucrative new sales opportunities.

Founded in 1936 in Dedham, Massachusetts – and owned by National Amusements Inc, a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry – Showcase Cinemas is one of the world’s oldest and most recognized global theatre chains, with 76 venues (operating almost 1,000 screens) spanning the US (22), UK (17), Brazil (29), and Argentina (8).

Synonymous with comfort and quality, Showcase Cinemas – operating under a variety of brand names, including Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and Multiplex in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island – offers a wide and ever-evolving choice of dining options, including full-service restaurants, bars and cafés, and traditional concession kiosks. For a few dollars more, it even offers in-theatre dining options, with food and drink delivered directly to your seat.

Technology plays an important role in Showcase Cinemas’ connected digital approach, impacting almost every aspect of its business, beginning before moviegoers even set foot inside its establishments.

Transformers

Part of a major refresh of all Showcase Cinemas in the US, the company turned to Atlanta-based PPDS partner, DEEL Media – a leading digital signage solutions specialist, with extensive experience in delivering turnkey solutions to movie theatres – tasking the company to replace its ageing and outdated display network to transform the visual experience for movie-goers. This included delivering additional and consistent communications across all locations, while creating new revenue opportunities.

Following deep-level discussions and site visits, 549 x Philips Signage D-Line 4K UHD digital displays (43”-75”) and 19 x Philips Videowall X-Line (49”-55”) displays were selected and installed in all Showcase Cinemas lobby areas, as well as along corridors leading up to each theatre screen. This replaced the previous scattergun approach to displays, switching to a single manufacturer, rather than using multiple brands across its network, for more consistent capabilities and experiences.

Philips X-Line and D-Line displays were selected, in part, due to their flexibility and versatility to conform to almost any environment, thanks to their powerful high-impact 4K screen, ensuring picture-perfect performance in any lighting condition, including direct sunlight.

With PPDS’ ‘Open 2’ strategy – embracing complementary software platforms and hardware from other providers – displays were configured and tailored to suit each unique theatre design and environment using DEEL Media’s proprietary ‘Carbon™’ content management system, providing extensive control, management and creation capabilities, managed either on-site or from a central location for the first time.

Designed for today and the future while transforming each space into a hive of digital activity, the Philips Signage D-Line and Videowall X-Line displays now provide a constant, wide, and varied feed of digital content and information to visitors. Removing all paper-based messaging, this includes box office information, trailers for current and ‘coming soon’ movies (including ‘Digital Poster’ casing in selected venues), and wayfinding, together with extensive branding and marketing opportunities that were not available with its previous system.

The menu

Continuing the feast of digital experiences, the centrepiece of each location – and a vital focus for additional revenues – are the main food concession kiosks, which feature an elevated and unmissable line of connected Philips Signage D-Line displays, stretching the full width of the purchasing areas.

Here, DEEL Media designed all the content to offer an ever-changing digital menu board, showcasing mouthwatering visuals (including for specific brands, such as Starbucks and Edy’s), together with pricing, calories and deals on all available refreshments, such as hot dogs, nachos, drinks, popcorn, candy floss, and chocolates.

A recent survey* of 2,500 moviegoers showed 81 percent of people believe concessions are an important part of the movie theater experience and since installation, food and beverage sales have increased by approximately 20 percent, bringing an instant return on investment.

Philips Signage D-line and Videowall X-Line displays, together with DEEL Media’s platform, also provide opportunities for regular ‘lobby takeovers’ with all displays synchronized to show specific, impossible-to-ignore content simultaneously. Examples of use-to-date include promotions of the latest food combos, seasonal events, and other special gatherings.

A time to thrill / Fast and furious

Despite a tight deadline, the project was completed across all movie theatres on time earlier this year, and has been hailed as a complete success, with all challenges overcome and ambitions met.

Bruce Wyrwitzke, Director of Sales NA at PPDS, said: “Our Philips digital signage and videowall solutions have a proud and proven track record in helping businesses to transform visitor experiences in a variety of markets and environments, culminating in increased profits. We’re proud to have supported DEEL Media, a PPDS Global Alliance Partner, in helping Showcase Cinemas achieve its ambitions for what has been a hugely important project.”

Vik Joshi, Assistant Vice President of Retail Technologies at Showcase Cinemas US, said: “At Showcase Cinemas we offer an experience that separates us from other exhibitors. This project with DEEL Media and PPDS came about because our old signage system had become outdated and needed a refresh. We were very impressed with the quality and capabilities of the solution presented, and after an initial trial, we were happy to go ahead with the full refresh across all our US locations.”

Jacob Volk, Executive Vice President of Client Services at DEEL Media, added: “The Philips D-Line and Philips X-Line displays were the standout choices for this project. Working seamlessly with Carbon™, Showcase Cinemas can efficiently manage all current digital menu boards and other signage implementations, be that the 500-plus they have today or the thousands they may have in the future. It’s just as easy to manage the digital signage in all theaters as it is one. The feedback we have received from Showcase Cinemas, from executives through to the staff, has been overwhelmingly positive and the project a complete success.

Vik Joshi concluded: “I would highly recommend DEEL Media and PPDS to anyone in our industry looking to update their existing menu boards and box office screens. The quality of the products, together with the professionalism, ensured a seamless transition in switching from one system to another and it’s been a very stress-free experience.”.

*https://vegnews.com/2022/6/movie-goers-want-more-vegan-snacks

About PPDS

PPDS is a trading name of TP Vision Europe B.V. (“TP Vision”) and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (“MMD”), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam. TP Vision and MMD are wholly owned subsidiaries of TPV Technology Limited (“TPV”), the world’s largest manufacturer of monitors and a leading provider of display solutions.

PPDS exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded professional displays, covering professional TVs, signage and direct view LED solutions, worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV’s manufacturing expertise in displays, PPDS employs a competitive and focused approach to bring innovative products to market – from its 10” touchscreen through to unlimited direct view LED displays. Designing solutions that make a positive impact, both for resellers and for end customers – at the right time and in the right places.